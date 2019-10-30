These Calendars Starring Shirtless Firefighters and Sweet Animals Will Keep You Warm All Winter

Image zoom Australian Firefighters 2020 Calendar

Koalas, Cate Blanchett, Chris Hemsworth: Australia has provided the world with so much, but it still has more to give.

Meet the Australian Firefighters Calendar series. Established in 1993, the first iteration of the Australian Firefighter Calendar featured “firefighters from around Australia’s urban, rural, armed forces, aviation, and corporate fire-fighting services” posing shirtless to support local and international charities.

Over 27 years, proceeds from the calendars have turned into $3 million worth of donations to various charities, and the product has only gotten bigger and more wonderful as time has marched on.

For the 2020 calendar year, the Australian Firefighter Calendar series will be offering six editions, including five editions featuring animals. The 2020 calendars will feature firefighters modeling with native Australian animals, cats, dogs, horses and farm animals.

The calendars’ donations will be focused on animals as well. The Australian Firefighters Calendar plans to support smaller, local charities focused on helping native Australian animals, rescue animals and therapy animals with their proceeds.

“We felt that it was important to help some of the smaller charities that the public never hears about. These grassroots organizations work tirelessly in their local community making a huge difference to people’s lives,” David Rogers, director of the Australian Firefighters Calendar, said in a statement.

Some of the organizations Australian Firefighters Calendar will donate to this year include Currumbin Wildlife Hospital, an animal rescue that has been caring for Australia’s wildlife for more than 70 years, and Pets of the Homeless, a charity dedicated to feeding the pets of homeless individuals and providing the animals with shelter and care when their owners can no longer provide for them.

Along with doing good, the 2020 Australian Firefighters Calendar editions are full of photos of adorable animals and firefighters that will make you feel the heat.

