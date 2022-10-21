The season's hottest calendar is back.

The Australian Firefighters Calendar is celebrating 30 years of bringing heroes and animals together with the release of its 2023 calendars.

Since its launch, the Australian Firefights Calendar has focused on giving back and donated millions of dollars to cancer research and animal rescue over the past three decades. It's no different for the year ahead. Proceeds from the 2023 Australian Firefighters Calendar will go to the Council of Australian Volunteer Fire Associations, the Kids With Cancer Foundation, the Byron Bay Wildlife Hospital, and other charities in Australia.

The Australian Firefighters Calendar will also be donating to Rescue Rebuild, a shelter renovation program of Greater Good Charities, which recruits volunteers from across the U.S. to renovate animal shelters, domestic violence shelters, veteran housing, and homeless shelters.

The donations are a way for those behind the Australian Firefighters Calendar to thank the Americans who have supported their efforts over the years and Australia's wildlife during the country's devastating 2019-2020 wildfire season.

Mitch Evans, Princess. Australian Firefighters Calendar

Australia's wildlife features prominently in the mixed animal edition of the Australian Firefighters Calendar — the calender's most popular edition each year. The 2023 mixed animal calendar features koalas, lambs, echidnas, ducklings, and more.

The other fan-favorite animal editions of the Australian Firefighters Calendar — dog, cat, and horse — are back for 2023 as well. This year the horses modeling alongside the firefighters are from Safe Haven Animal Rescue, the cats are rescue pets from Best Friends Felines, and the dogs are adoptable pups from Safe Haven Animal Rescue and All Breeds Canine Rescue.

Greig Harris, Bluey. Australian Firefighters Calendar

As always, the humans next to all these adorable animals in the calendar photos are real-life firefighters in Australia, who protect people and the planet as aviation firefighters, fire rescue officials, and first responders.

New this year to the Australian Firefighters Calendar's offerings is the 2023 Denim Edition. When given a chance to pick a theme for a new edition, the firefighters decided blue jeans were the way to go.

Greig Harris, Dove. Australian Firefighters Calendar

All 2023 editions of the Australian Firefighters Calendar are now available at www.australianfirefighterscalendar.com. Calendars purchased in the U.S. are shipped from Dallas, Texas.