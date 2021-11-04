The Australian Firefighters Calendar is Back with More Shirtless Heroes and Adorable Animals

For the first time in its 29-year history, the Australian Firefighters Calendar is teaming up with Greater Good Charities to support animal welfare initiatives in the U.S.

Even though winter is coming, things are starting to heat up.

The Australian Firefighters Calendar is back for its 29th year. For 2022, there will be six different editions of the internationally popular calendar series, which features shirtless Australian firefighters striking smoldering poses.

The editions include the classic calendar, which features photos of the firefighters solo. There are also four animal editions — cats, dogs, horses, and mixed animals — where the heroes are joined by cute critters, including native Australian species. Finally, new for 2022, is the summer edition, which features firefighters sporting swimsuits instead of their work gear.

As always, every edition of the Australian Firefighters Calendar donates its proceeds to charity. In the past, the support has gone to Australian nonprofits, but since the calendars have fans across the globe, this year, the calendar series is expanding its charitable efforts.

Australian Firefight Calendars are back with animals Credit: Courtesy Australian Firefighters Calendar

The Australian Firefighters Calendar has teamed up with U.S.-based Greater Good Charities to support Greater Good Charities' Rescue Rebuild program, an effort that helps animals like those found in many of the calendar's spreads.

The Greater Good Charities' Rescue Rebuild program is dedicated to renovating animal shelters, domestic violence shelters, and homeless shelters so that humans and animals in need can get the best care possible. Currently, the program is working with the Jackson Galaxy Project to transform animal shelter rooms into safe spaces for pets pulled from domestic violence situations.

"The Greater Good Charities are so excited to be partnering with the Australian Firefighters Calendar, we have been a huge supporter of their work through our social media channels for years now. This will be the start of a long-lasting partnership on charity projects across the U.S.," Lesley Cave, the director of partnerships at Greater Good Charities, said in a statement.

"The U.S. has been such a huge supporter of the Australian Firefighters Calendar over many years now. We are so happy to be in a position to begin donating to U.S.-based charities now and into the future. To be partnering with a U.S. organization as well respected as Greater Good Charities is the opportunity we have been waiting for," David Rodgers, the director of the Australian Firefighters Calendar, added.

According to a release from the Australian Firefighters Calendar, the decision to start supporting U.S. charities was made, in part, as a thank you for the generosity American animal lovers showed during Australia's devastating 2019-2020 bushfire season. Proceeds from the calendar's American fans helped support Australia's Byron Bay Wildlife Hospital care for countless wild animals, including numerous koalas, affected by the fires.

"The support the Byron Bay Wildlife Hospital received from the U.S. was phenomenal and it continues to this day. The funds have enabled us to start building another mobile hospital to support our wildlife in the event of further wildfires," Stephen Van Mil, the CEO of the Byron Bay Wildlife Hospital, said in a statement.

The Byron Bay Wildlife Hospital will also receive support from the Australian Firefighters Calendar's 2022 sales, along with the Greater Good Charities' Rescue Rebuild program, Australian Seabird Rescue, Safe Haven Animal Rescue, and other nonprofits helping animals and people.