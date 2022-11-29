The Australian Firefighters Calendar Made a Pet-Filled Christmas Video to Spread Holiday Cheer

The shirtless heroes from the 2023 Australian Firefighters Calendar created a holiday video featuring kittens, puppies, sheep, and more animal models

By People Staff
Published on November 29, 2022 05:18 PM

The Australian Firefighters Calendar is ready to kick Christmas off early.

For the past 30 years, the Australian Firefighters Calendar has released a series of calendars each year featuring shirtless firefighters from Australia. Among the calendars are several editions that include adorable animals modeling alongside human heroes. Kittens, puppies, horses, and koalas make regular appearances in the Australian Firefighters Calendar's different editions.

The 2023 calendars are available now and include denim, cat, dog, horse, and mixed animal editions. The mixed animal calendar, which features koalas, lambs, echidnas, and ducklings with the firefighters, is often the Australian Firefighters Calendar's bestseller each year.

Since its launch, the Australian Firefights Calendar has used its proceeds to donate millions of dollars to cancer research and animal rescue. Proceeds from the 2023 Australian Firefighters Calendar's sales will go to the Council of Australian Volunteer Fire Associations, the Kids With Cancer Foundation, the Byron Bay Wildlife Hospital, and other charities in Australia.

australian firefighters calendar holiday video

As an extra treat, the Australian Firefighters Calendar shared a Christmas video shortly after debuting its 2023 calendars. In the clip, the firefighters that posed for the calendars take a break for some holiday cheer.

The video shows the heroes, still shirtless, decorating Christmas trees and playing in the snow. Several animals, including dogs, cats, and ducks, join the firefighters.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

For those wondering if the Australian Firefights Calendar is the right gift choice, this cute clip offers a sneak peek at what to expect in the calendar's pages.

All 2023 editions of the Australian Firefighters Calendar are now available at www.australianfirefighterscalendar.com. Calendars purchased in the U.S. are shipped from Dallas, Texas.

Related Articles
Australian firefighters calendars 2023
The Australian Firefighters Calendar Is Back with Heroes Holding Kittens, Dogs, Koalas and More
christmas firefighter shoot
WATCH: Go Behind the Scenes of the Australian Firefighters Calendar's Pet-Filled Holiday Shoot
Alien Xmas, Elf Day, A Go! Go! Cory Carson Christmas
The Best Kids' Christmas Movies to Stream
Happiest Season - 2020
The Best Christmas Movies to Stream on Hulu in 2022
THE SANTA CLAUSE, Eric Lloyd, Tim Allen, 1994, ©Buena Vista Pictures/courtesy Everett Collection
The Best Christmas Movies to Stream on Disney+ in 2022
Apple Holiday Programming
Apple TV+ Reveals Holiday Specials for 'The Snoopy Show', 'Fraggle Rock' and More: See the Schedule
Janelle Monae
Janelle Monáe Sets the Red Carpet on Fire, Plus Naomi Watts, Kate Hudson and More
Taylor Swift
Taylor Swift Shines at the 2022 MTV EMAs, Plus Rita Ora and Taika Waititi, Serena Williams and More
ROME, ITALY - NOVEMBER 12: Timothée Chalamet attends the "Bones And All" photocall at Hotel De La Ville on November 12, 2022 in Rome, Italy. (Photo by Ernesto Ruscio/Getty Images)
Timothée Chalamet Is a Heartthrob in Italy, Plus Kate Hudson, Andy Cohen, Jeremy Pope and More
Cyber Monday Deals Across the Entire Internet copy
162 Best Cyber Monday Deals of 2022
Australian Firefight Calendars are back with animals
The Australian Firefighters Calendar is Back with More Shirtless Heroes and Adorable Animals
Mindy Kaling HBO Max Celebrates the Season 2 Premiere of 'The Sex Lives of College Girls' with Homecoming Event, Los Angeles, California, USA - 10 Nov 2022
Mindy Kaling Gets Her Game On in L.A., Plus Sylvester Stallone, Katharine McPhee and More
Emily BLunt
Emily Blunt is All Smiles in N.Y.C., Plus Miranda Kerr, Will Ferrell, Jimmy Fallon and More
Prue Leith Homeware Launch
Launches We Love! 'Bake Off'' s Prue Leith Debuts Colorful Tableware Line, Plus More New Home Products
Merry Swissmas - Jodie Sweetin and Tim Rozon
Lifetime's 2022 Christmas Movie Lineup Stars Rita Moreno, Kelsey Grammer, Jana Kramer and More
https://www.instagram.com/stories/kyliejenner/2961528297239800422/ https://instagram.com/stories/kyliejenner/2961540912595846940?igshid=YmMyMTA2M2Y= https://instagram.com/stories/kyliejenner/2961542218300842868?igshid=YmMyMTA2M2Y= https://instagram.com/stories/kyliejenner/2961559605628666269?igshid=YmMyMTA2M2Y=
See the Celebrity Kid Halloween Costumes of 2022