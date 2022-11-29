The Australian Firefighters Calendar Made a Pet-Filled Christmas Video to Spread Holiday Cheer

The Australian Firefighters Calendar is ready to kick Christmas off early.

For the past 30 years, the Australian Firefighters Calendar has released a series of calendars each year featuring shirtless firefighters from Australia. Among the calendars are several editions that include adorable animals modeling alongside human heroes. Kittens, puppies, horses, and koalas make regular appearances in the Australian Firefighters Calendar's different editions.

The 2023 calendars are available now and include denim, cat, dog, horse, and mixed animal editions. The mixed animal calendar, which features koalas, lambs, echidnas, and ducklings with the firefighters, is often the Australian Firefighters Calendar's bestseller each year.

Since its launch, the Australian Firefights Calendar has used its proceeds to donate millions of dollars to cancer research and animal rescue. Proceeds from the 2023 Australian Firefighters Calendar's sales will go to the Council of Australian Volunteer Fire Associations, the Kids With Cancer Foundation, the Byron Bay Wildlife Hospital, and other charities in Australia.

As an extra treat, the Australian Firefighters Calendar shared a Christmas video shortly after debuting its 2023 calendars. In the clip, the firefighters that posed for the calendars take a break for some holiday cheer.

The video shows the heroes, still shirtless, decorating Christmas trees and playing in the snow. Several animals, including dogs, cats, and ducks, join the firefighters.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

For those wondering if the Australian Firefights Calendar is the right gift choice, this cute clip offers a sneak peek at what to expect in the calendar's pages.

All 2023 editions of the Australian Firefighters Calendar are now available at www.australianfirefighterscalendar.com. Calendars purchased in the U.S. are shipped from Dallas, Texas.