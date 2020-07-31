Australia's Forest the Giraffe Named the World's Tallest Giraffe, Celebrates with the Irwins

Terri, Robert, and Bindi Irwin all visited Forest to present him with his Guinness World Record for his impressive height

It's a big day at the Australia Zoo, but it always is thanks to Forest the giraffe.

The 18-foot animal was recently named the World's Tallest Giraffe by the Guinness Book of World Records, according to UPI. Forest, who is officially 18 feet, 8 inches, celebrated his new title with some special friends.

Terri Irwin, who owns Queensland's Australia Zoo, presented Forest with his world record certificate. Irwin's children, Bindi and Robert, and Bindi's husband, Chandler Powell, also joined in on the giraffe's special moment.

"Big (literally) announcement! Our sweetheart Forest has officially made it into the Guinness World Records for being the tallest living giraffe! We are so proud of our towering guy, he has such a wonderful heart," Bindi posted on Instagram about Forest's award, along with several shots of the giraffe enjoying his new title.

CNN reports that the Australia Zoo had to make a special measuring pole to accurately record the 12-year-old giraffe's impressive height. And Forest is doing his part to spread those towering genes: since moving to the Australia Zoo from New Zealand's Auckland Zoo in 2007, he has fathered 12 calves and has another one on the way.

