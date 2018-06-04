WATCH: Australia Traffic Camera Becomes One-Bird Show for Curious Cockatoo

Some people can’t get enough of the spotlight.

A cockatoo recently stumbled upon its own personal reality show, and appeared to be addicted to stardom.

According to a Transport and Main Roads spokesperson in Queensland, Australia, the bird in the video above is a regular visitor to a traffic camera trained on a major highway in Far North Queensland.

Unfortunately, this bird also has a nasty habit of pecking at the device and its wire, so operators often have to give the camera a jiggle to get the curious, possibly fame-hungry, flyer to move on.

These cameras are important to the safety of those in the area. When there’s a flood in Far North Queensland, traffic cameras can provide vital information on how far flooding has progressed and what routes out of the area are still safe to use. The cameras also spot those in need of help and road hazards all year round.

For those in Australia, you can report hazards (or cockatoos) on the state-controlled road network phone 4045 7144 or the QLDTraffic 13 19 40 hotline