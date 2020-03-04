Meet Puggly! That’s this orphaned echidna’s name for now.

Echidnas are egg-laying mammals native to Australia and, like platypuses, are known as puggles when they are young.

This puggle, unfortunately, has no echidna parents. Instead, the prickly cutie is being cared for by the humans at the Alice Springs Desert Park in Australia.

“It was handed to us by the Medical Centre staff at Imanpa Community in December last year at only around three to four weeks of age, which is a very difficult stage of life to hand raise a little echidna!” the nature park wrote on Facebook along with a series of shots of the little animal. “Since then our awesome zoology team at the Desert Park have been hard at work to save this little critter, and so far it’s beating the odds and is fighting through!”

Part of helping this puggle beat the odds was convincing the animal to drink on its own. The critter arrived at Alice Springs at an age when it still should’ve been in its mother’s “pouch.”

“The echidna doesn’t have a true pouch like other mammals but instead have folds of skin which form to hold the egg after it has been laid. When the little puggle hatches it remains in these folds, lapping milk with its long tongue from mum’s belly where it is secreted through the pores,” Alice Springs continued on in their Facebook post about Puggly. “At around 42-60 days, the puggle gets too big and prickly, and when the pouch becomes an ‘ouch,’ mum digs a burrow to house it safely.”

The park added: “Because our little puggle arrived at the age where mum would be still carrying it around in the pouch, it was a challenge to get it drinking the powdered echidna formula well. It took zookeepers around 10 days! Firstly it begun lapping from the palm of a hand, then eventually got it drinking from an egg poaching container, and then from a bowl. Now it blows happy little bubbles while it’s feeding.”

After overcoming this huge hurdle, Puggly and the echidna’s care team still have some work ahead of them. The next step, according to ABC News, is to get the baby animal to bulk up by switching it to an adult diet. The little echidna has already tripled in weight, but the additional size, energy, and independence it will get from eating an adult diet on its own will protect the animal from illness and help it live a long, happy life.

Zookeepers told ABC News it can take five to seven months to switch an echidna on to an adult diet. Once Puggly makes this transition and shows it is out of the woods, zookeepers will give the echidna a more adult, unique name to celebrate the rescued orphan’s strength.