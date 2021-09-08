Australian Hero Dog Bit By Snake While Protecting Puppy Brother from Venomous Reptile

An eastern brown snake bit Millie the Staffordshire bull terrier, a dog in Queensland, Australia, several times while she was playing outside with her puppy brother Tonka

The sister of the year award goes to a Staffordshire bull terrier named Milly.

The five-year-old dog from Queensland, Australia, is recovering at an animal hospital from several snake bites after seemingly protecting her brother, a 5-month-old pup named Tonka, from the venomous reptile.

According to 9 News, the dogs' owner, Madeline, a paramedic in Ipswich, Millie was bitten Monday afternoon in Madeline's backyard by an eastern brown snake.

Luckily, Madeline was home when the incident occurred. The owner found Millie outside showing signs of the venom's effects five minutes after the snake bit the dog, she told the outlet. Madeline rushed Millie and Tonka, who was beside Millie at the time of the snake attack, to a local animal hospital.

Veterinarians found that Millie had been bit by the snake several times, but Tonka had no serious injuries.

"She seemed to have protected her little brother Tonka, who didn't get any venom," Madeline shared.

Tonka went home with Madeline the day after the incident, but Millie is still under the hospital's care. The dog received antivenom shortly after arriving at the hospital in critical condition. Veterinarians are now monitoring the older dog to ensure she doesn't go into organ failure from the snake bites.

"As a paramedic, I've seen a fair share of brown snake bites. It's so frightening when it's in your own home and to hurt my fur babies is a different story," Madeline added.

The devoted dog owner is sharing her story in hopes of protecting other pups and children from venomous snake encounters. Madeline, who lives in a suburban neighborhood, said that those in Queensland should not assume brown snakes are only in wilder areas.

Dog owners and parents of small children should keep an eye out for brown snakes in their yard and, according to Madeline, should keep their lawn short and neat to help with snake detection.