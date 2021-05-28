Dog Owners Say This No-Pull Harness Is Strong Enough to Control Pups of Any Size

With an adjustable, quick-buckling design that's available in sizes ranging from small to extra large, the harness offers a snug fit that your dog won't be able to snake out of. It's made with a breathable mesh fabric to prevent overheating and padded in the appropriate pressure point areas to protect their skin from friction. It's also equipped with a durable handle and two sturdy metal rings — located in the front and back — to provide extra security once the leash is attached. Use the front ring when you need no-pull control for training, and the back when you and your pup are enjoying a casual stroll. Plus, the dependable harness comes in 12 fun colors and has a reflective strip for nighttime visibility.