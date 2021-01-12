Following Denver's Lead, Aurora Repeals Its 15-Year-Old Pit Bull Ban

The Aurora City Council voted 7-3 to repeal the law banning its city's residents from owning pit bull terriers, American Staffordshire Terriers, and Staffordshire Bull Terriers

Another city in Colorado will now allow its residents to own pit bulls after 15 years of the breed being restricted within city limits.

On Monday, the Aurora City Council voted 7-3 to repeal the law banning its city's residents from owning pit bull terriers, American Staffordshire Terriers, and Staffordshire Bull Terriers, per the The Denver Post.

Lawmakers last rejected the ballot measure in 2014, with 64 percent voting to keep the long-standing ban on the breeds.

According to the Post, Mayor Mike Coffman suggested a new ballot measure on lifting the ban that would have gone to a vote in November 2021, but council members decided to vote on the law immediately.

Last year, Denver residents voted to lift the city's longstanding ban on pit bulls, with the ballot measure passing with 64.5 percent support, reports The Denver Post.

As of Jan. 1, 2021, Denver residents can now own or keep pit bulls and other restricted breeds — such as American Staffordshire Terrier and Staffordshire Bull Terrier — provided that they obtain a permit and have their pet microchipped.

The new ordinance also requires pit bill owners — who are limited to two pit bulls per home — to pay a higher fee than is set for other breeds, to maintain appropriate paperwork for their dogs, and to have no issues involving pit bull dogs for the past three years.

A citywide ban on the breed in Denver was put into place in 1989 after 20 people were attacked by pit bulls in the preceding five years, local station KMGH previously reported.

On Jan. 5, a 3-year-old dog named Gumdrop became the first pit bull to be adopted out of a Denver shelter in over 30 years.

The dog, who has been renamed Odin by his new family, is the first pit bull to be adopted in Denver since 1989, Denver Department of Public Health & Environment spokesperson Kyle Wagner told PEOPLE.

Image zoom Gumdrop the dog

The adopting family, who hails from Colorado Springs, saw Odin's photo and drove an hour to meet him, according to Wagner. The family has an infant child and no other pets.