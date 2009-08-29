August's Cutest of the Cute

All these pups and kitties won our Click the Cutest contest this month – so, they've been scientifically proven to be adorable! Want your pet to get this honor next month? Sign up, log in and enter!
By People Staff Updated January 04, 2022 05:36 PM

MASON

What a little heartbreaker! Owner Danielle Russell (drussmc) of Lowell, Mass., is lucky to have this lovable pint-sized pooch.

GOVERNOR BUFORD

Rub-a-dub-dub, it’s a dog in a tub. “He’s about to tell me what he thinks about taking a bath,” jokes dad Ben Nichols (rubberband1293).

TOMMY

“It’s Tommy taking a nap,” writes owner Katy Owens (foggernauter) of Riverside, Calif. Think he’s dreaming of fish? Or maybe catnip?

ROXY

Ahoy! This sailing sweetie seems quite comfortable hitting the high seas. “Here’s Roxy cruising with us on our boat for the first time,” says mom Daisey Diez (DrDaisey).

NEO

He’s the big winner! Lucky guy Neo poses “with his 100 million lotto ticket,” writes owner Kayren Campbell (kayrenb2b) of Scotland.

KEEKEE TIMBA

An adorable baby picture is a sure-fire way to win a Click the Cutest contest, as Kay Glidewell (KayGlidewell) of Mobile, Ala., must know. We just love those big ears!

MONA LISA

She’s a little teacup short and stout! Dana Prikhno (MonaLisa) perches Mona perfectly next to a mug – which may be more than half her size.

TRIXIE

Strrrreeetttch! Cute cat Trixie – owned by Julie Hammer (jchammer) of Slidell, La. – lets it all hang out in this fun shot. Don’t ya just want to give that belly a rub?

TUCK

“When do I get my learner’s permit?” wonders Tuck, who’s out for a drive with Dad. Let’s hope Mom Jaime DiPaola (jld1646) doesn’t let her little guy steer!

