Louisiana's Audubon Zoo Welcomes Adorable Baby Mandrill Monkey

The new addition to zoo’s mandrill family was born on June 3, the same day the Audubon Zoo reopened

The Audubon Zoo in New Orleans has welcomed a new addition to their mandrill family!

The baby mandrill was born on June 3 and has yet to be named. The infant is the second offspring for mother Jinx and father Mapema — their first offspring, Kofola, was born in July of 2018.

"Jinx is taking great care of the infant, nursing it and making sure it's holding on securely as she moves around," Liz Wilson, the curator of the zoo's Louisiana Swamp and Jaguar Jungle, said in a release. "Mapema is being an awesome dad, sticking close to Jinx and the infant as well as spending time with Kofola."

The addition to the zoo's mandrill family is part of the Association of Zoos and Aquariums' Species Survival Plan for mandrills, which helps to ensure the long-term sustainability of the species.

Mandrills are known for being the most colorful of all monkeys. They are classified as a vulnerable species by the International Union for Conservation of Nature, due to deforestation and hunting in their rainforest habitats in Nigeria, Southern Cameroon, Equatorial Guinea, Gabon, and Congo, the release said.

The baby mandrill was born the same day that the Louisiana zoo reopened after a three-month lockdown due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

Visiting guests may be able to see the four mandrills — Jinx, Mapema, Kofola, and the infant — as they have access to their outdoor habitat.