Even the Animals of New Orleans Are Celebrating Mardi Gras in Style

Image zoom Audubon Institute 2020

In New Orleans, opting out of the city’s legendary Mardi Gras celebration isn’t really an option, revelry is everywhere.

Luckily, the animals of the Audubon Zoo aren’t interested in sitting Fat Tuesday festivities out.

The New Orleans zoo shared photos of some of their critters getting into the Mardi Gras spirit by posing in beads and boas colored purple, green and gold — including one of the happiest sheep who got one of the biggest necklaces we’ve ever seen.

If these animals could form a sentence we’d understand, it would probably be, “Laissez les bon temps rouler!”

To ensure the good times roll for everyone, the Audubon Zoo is closed for Mardi Gras but will be open again on Wednesday, Feb 26, for those who can get out of bed after Tuesday’s all-day party.