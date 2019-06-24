Ashley Tisdale Holds Funeral for Late Dog — the 'Love of My Life' — One Day After Canine's Death

Image zoom Ashley Tisdale/Instagram

A day after announcing that her dog Maui had died, Ashley Tisdale held a funeral for the teacup Maltipoo, sharing shots of the emotional event on Instagram.

The High School Musical actress, 33, said goodbye to the canine she previously called her “soulmate” on Saturday, burying the pooch in a pink casket adorned with dozens of photos of the dog.

Surrounding the casket were bouquets of flowers sent to Tisdale after she revealed the news of Maui’s death on Friday. “The amount of flowers we received from so many people had been overwhelming,” Tisdale said on her Instagram Story.

Also among the decorations was a director’s chair with Maui’s name on it and a framed photo of the dog on an easel.

Videos from the event were set to the Queen song “Love Of My Life,” with the lyrics, “Love of my life, don’t leave me / You’ve taken my love, and now desert me / Love of my life, can’t you see? / Please bring it back, bring it back, bring it back.”

Tisdale’s husband Christopher French and their friend Hailey Duff appeared to be in attendance at the emotional event, according to a photo Duff shared to her Instagram Story of the three holding sage sticks to burn.

Later, Tisdale uploaded a photo to her Instagram Story of a burning fireplace. “Prayer fire for our Maui,” she wrote, tagging French and Duff.

On Monday, Tisdale shared a new photo of herself and Maui, captioning it, “Love is all you need.”

In a lengthy, emotional caption to a gallery of photos of Maui on Friday, Tisdale first broke the news of her loss.

“I don’t even know how to say this,” she wrote. “This pain is the worst pain I’ve ever felt. Maui was my soul mate, the connection was unlike any other. She didn’t care who I was and what I did, she just loved me unconditionally.”

The adorable photos featured Maui in close-up shots, as well as being held by both Tisdale and French, 37. The post also contained a video of Maui running around as the actress videotaped her and laughed along.

“@cmfrench and I knew with Maui she wasn’t just a dog she was something special,” Tisdale continued. “She had the purest soul. I know dogs don’t live as long as we do but why not? I wanted more time with her. I wasn’t ready for this and now I’m broken.”

“I will miss you every single day of my life Maui, I will never forget how much joy and love you brought to me and @cmfrench,” Tisdale added. “I can’t stop crying but hopefully in time that will heal but know you are always a part of me and one day we will be together again. My angel. My heart #Maui.”

Many of Tisdale’s celebrity friends offered their support, alongside fans.

“I’m so sorry,” wrote Sarah Michelle Gellar. “Maui was just as lucky to have you.”

Vanessa Lachey also sent her condolences, commenting, “Babe, I’m so sorry, love you.”

Additional celebrities that comforted Tisdale in the comments section included Katie Stevens, Lucy Hale and Keegan Allen.

Several days prior to Maui’s passing, Tisdale revealed on Instagram that her loving pet was extremely sick and went to the hospital the same day of Brant Daugherty and Kim Hidalgo’s wedding. In the post, she thanked her husband for his support during the difficult time.

“You comfort me in those moments and make me feel less scared,” Tisdale wrote of her husband. “Thanks for loving Maui as much as I do and being the BEST dog dad out there!!”