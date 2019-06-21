Ashley Tisdale Shares Heartfelt Post After Her Dog Dies: 'This Pain Is the Worst Pain'

Image zoom Ashley Tisdale/Instagram

Ashley Tisdale is in mourning after her dog, Maui, died on Friday.

The High School Musical actress, 33, shared a series of photos to Instagram of Maui, with a lengthy, emotional caption honoring the pet she considered her “soulmate.”

“I don’t even know how to say this,” Tisdale began the post, which also features photos of herself and husband Christopher French with their pet. “This pain is the worst pain I’ve ever felt. Maui was my soulmate, the connection was unlike any other. She didn’t care who I was and what I did, she just loved me unconditionally.”

The adorable photos feature Maui, a Maltipoo, in close up shots, as well as being held by both Tisdale and French, 37. The post also contains a video of Maui running around as the actress videotapes her and laughs along.

“@cmfrench and I knew with Maui she wasn’t just a dog she was something special,” Tisdale continued. “She had the purest soul. I know dogs don’t live as long as we do but why not? I wanted more time with her. I wasn’t ready for this and now I’m broken.”

“I will miss you every single day of my life Maui, I will never forget how much joy and love you brought to me and @cmfrench,” Tisdale added. “I can’t stop crying but hopefully in time that will heal but know you are always a part of me and one day we will be together again. My angel. My heart #Maui.”

The post garnered supportive responses from fans and fellow celebrities.

“I’m so sorry,” wrote Sarah Michelle Gellar. “Maui was just as lucky to have you.”

Vanessa Lachey also sent her condolences, commenting, “Babe, I’m so sorry, love you.”

Last weekend, Tisdale reunited with her pal Vanessa Hudgens for Brant Daugherty’s wedding to actress Kim Hidalgo, in which the High School Musical ladies were bridesmaids. The actor, 33, thanked Tisdale for her involvement at the wedding, despite her pet’s health issues.

“I’m so sorry,” Daugherty wrote. “It meant the world to us to have you and Chris at the wedding with everything going on. Sending you both so much love.”

Additional celebrities that comforted Tisdale in the comments section included Katie Stevens, Lucy Hale and Keegan Allen.

Several days prior to Maui’s passing, Tisdale revealed on Instagram that her loving pet was extremely sick and went to the hospital the same day of Brant Daugherty and Kim Hidalgo’s wedding. In the post, she thanked her husband for his support during the difficult time.

“You comfort me in those moments and make me feel less scared,” Tisdale wrote of her husband. “Thanks for loving Maui as much as I do and being the BEST dog dad out there!!”