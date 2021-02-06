Indy died on Wednesday at the age of 8

Ashley Greene Mourns the Death of Her Dog Indy: 'Heaven Gained a Very Special Angel'

Ashley Greene is mourning the loss of her dog Indy, who died on Wednesday at the age 8.

The Twilight star, 33, shared the sad news in an Instagram post on Thursday night, posting several photos of her canine companion throughout the years.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"My sweet little girl, Indy," she began in the tribute. "You gave us more unconditional love and joy than I ever thought possible and I'm forever grateful."

"Although there is a hole in my heart right now, that only time can heal, knowing you're at peace now gives me comfort," the actress, who shared the pooch with husband Paul Khoury, continued.

"Heaven gained a very special angel. Thank you for being our girl," she added. "INDY KHOURY 02/12/2012- 02/03/2021."

Greene's friends and followers — including her former Twilight castmates — expressed their condolences in the comments section.

"Dang so sorry for your loss! You guys gave Indy the best life ever!," Kellan Lutz wrote.

Nikki Reed commented, "💔 Sending love :( so sorry..."

"Indy was the best...best escape artist, best big sister, best best best ❤️❤️," Cara Santana remarked, while Kate Bosworth wrote, "Oh babe!!!! Sending you so much love, they are our earth angels. Big hugs ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ xx"