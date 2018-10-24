Ashley Benson on How She Keeps Her Pups Happy: 'I Tell Them Stories All the Time'

placeholder
Kelli Bender
October 24, 2018 05:09 PM

Ashley Benson is a dog mom two times over.

The Pretty Little Liars star is the pet parent to Olive and Walter, two big personalities in tiny canine packages.

Benson, 28, tells PeopleTV that the two often accompany her to set. Olive in particular loves the outings and is a burgeoning sound mixer.

Along with taking her furry friends on field trips, Benson keeps her pups happy by engaging them in conversation.

“I like to think they know everything I am telling them,” Benson says. “I tell them stories all the time. If I am by myself, I talk to my dogs and act like they are talking back to me.”

The actress is also focused on keeping her dogs healthy, which she does by getting them outdoors as much as possible and by feeding them a well-balanced diet.

