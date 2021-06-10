This Adorable Pet Life Jacket Turns Timid Dogs Into Confident Swimmers, According to Amazon Shoppers
Your calendar is already filling up with fun beach getaways, boat days, camping trips, and backyard pool parties. But when you have a dog that isn't the strongest swimmer, spending time by the water can be incredibly nerve-wracking. Thankfully, there are plenty of reliable flotation devices like the Asenku Dog Life Jacket that will keep your furry friend safe during your next aquatic adventure.
Made from a durable, tear-resistant, and breathable material, the life jacket is designed with a fast-drying drainage system that prevents your dog from being weighed down or uncomfortable. Its adjustable belt, hook and loop straps, and quick-release buckles ensure a secure fit that your pup won't be able to snake out of while being incredibly easy to take on and off. For added convenience, it also has a sturdy loop to attach their leash to and a quick-grab handle to rein in your dog quickly. It's available in sizes extra small to double extra-large, and comes in five punchy colors, which feature an adorable shark fin or mermaid tail.
In fact, it's the flotation device's buoyancy, bright color, handles, and vast size offerings that helped it earn a seal of approval from Dr. Danielle Bernal, veterinarian with Wellness Natural Pet Food. In fact, she suggests investing in a life jacket even if your pup isn't a stranger to the water.
"Even if you think your dog is a strong swimmer, using a life jacket is still recommended," Dr. Bernal tells PEOPLE. "Not all dogs have the same level of comfort and expertise in the water, plus should your dog happen to go out too far or get distracted for any reason while they are in the water, this addition can literally become a life saver as it is still very easy for a strong swimmer to tire and potentially drown."
It's also won over thousands of Amazon shoppers, who gave the Asenku Dog Life Jacket an impressive 4.7-star rating and hundreds of glowing reviews. In addition to working for a variety of breeds and swimming strength levels, customers shared that the flotation device boosted their dogs' confidence in the water and prevented several accidents. But many warned to pay close attention to the sizing chart to confirm that you've picked the right one.
"The small fits my ChiPin and looks great," one reviewer wrote. "He fell in once and this vest did its job wonderfully. I was able to pull him up by the handle and set him back on my kayak. Also, he doesn't hate it, which is a good thing because I don't have to fight with him to wear it."
Another added that it served as an excellent training tool to teach their 122-pound Rottweiler/Bullmastiff mix to swim. "This life vest kept him afloat, teaching him to keep his legs up to paddle," they shared. "Now he's a true water dog."
Grab the Asenku Dog Life Jacket on Amazon today, and so you and your pup can enjoy a stress-free summer by the water.
