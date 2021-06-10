This Adorable Pet Life Jacket Turns Timid Dogs Into Confident Swimmers, According to Amazon Shoppers

Made from a durable, tear-resistant, and breathable material, the life jacket is designed with a fast-drying drainage system that prevents your dog from being weighed down or uncomfortable. Its adjustable belt, hook and loop straps, and quick-release buckles ensure a secure fit that your pup won't be able to snake out of while being incredibly easy to take on and off. For added convenience, it also has a sturdy loop to attach their leash to and a quick-grab handle to rein in your dog quickly. It's available in sizes extra small to double extra-large, and comes in five punchy colors, which feature an adorable shark fin or mermaid tail.