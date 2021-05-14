Army Sergeant Hetty is hoping to bring Nubbs the cat and her kittens Biggie Paws, Dhabi, and Patti back to the United States to live with her

Army Sergeant Working to Rescue Stray Cat She Met During Deployment — and Her 3 Kittens

Army Sergeant Hetty is hoping to spend next Mother's Day with Nubbs in the United States.

According to Paws of War, a nonprofit that assists active and retired military members with animal causes, Sgt. Hetty met a stray feline she named Nubbs while deployed overseas.

Nubbs often hung around Sgt. Hetty's base, but a friendship didn't start until after she and several other soldiers saved the cat after finding Nubbs caught on barbwire. Sgt. Hetty was part of the caring crew who helped nurse the pregnant cat back to health.

Thanks to Sgt. Hetty's exemplary nursing skills, Nubbs regained her strength in time to give birth to four kittens. Unfortunately, one of the kittens did not survive, but Sgt. Hetty and Nubbs worked together to care for the remaining three baby cats: Biggie Paws, Dhabi, and Patti.

Nubbs and her kittens understandably became attached to their human helper Sgt. Hetty, so when the army sergeant learned that she was heading back to the U.S. soon, she felt wrong not taking the felines with her.

"I love Nubbs, so there's no way I can just walk away from her and leave her and the babies to fend for themselves," Sgt. Hetty said in a statement. "I asked around and was told that Paws of War helps soldiers with rescues like this. I'm hoping that they can help me to get Nubbs and her babies back to my home. It would mean so much to me to be able to save them and not leave them to die."

Paws of War was quick to respond to Sgt. Hetty's request and is now working with her to sort out the complicated logistics required to send multiple cats overseas.

"We are happy to help Sgt. Hetty, but we can't do it alone," Dereck Cartright, a disabled veteran who is the stateside logistics coordinator at Paws of War, said in a release from the nonprofit.

To help turn Sgt. Hetty's campaign to relocate Nubbs and her kittens into a success, Paws of War has started a fundraiser to help cover the feline's extensive travel expenses.

"Our efforts are only successful at these missions if the community supports it. When they make even a small donation, it all adds up so that we have the funds needed to make this happen," Cartright added.