This $7 Dog Toy Is Designed for Heavy Chewers — and It Has a Secret Benefit

If you're wondering how safe it is for your dog to be chewing something all day long, the brand promises that the nylon toy with thermal plastic rubber nubs is 100 percent safe for extended use. Even better, it has the power to clean their teeth — it is from Arm & Hammer, after all, so the toy is infused with dentist-approved baking soda. Its grooves and nubs help remove plaque and tartar, too. Plus, it's peanut butter-flavored, which most dogs absolutely love.