Arkansas Firefighters Rescue Trapped Stray Kitten from ATM, Shelter Names Cat Cash

The kitten weighed in at just under one pound when rescuers brought him to Fort Smith Animal Haven

Firefighters in Fort Smith, Arkansas, conducted an unusual rescue operation when they saved a stray cat found inside an ATM.

On Thursday afternoon, the Fort Smith Fire Department responded to a Regions Bank location in the town to rescue a kitten found inside an ATM on the premises, according to 5News Online.

It's unclear how the kitten managed to get inside the ATM, though 5News noted the cat weighed in at just under one pound when he was taken to Fort Smith Animal Haven after his rescue. At the animal haven, the cat was named Cash by the staff in honor of his odd financial origin story.

Alexis Bloom, a cat and kennel tech at the shelter, told 5News that Cash was likely looking for shade when he made his way inside the ATM.

"But I can't tell you how [he got inside the ATM]," Bloom added.

Fort Smith Animal Haven veterinarian tech Ashley Deane said the incident was her first experience with a cat stuck in an ATM, according to 5News.

"You know, I never thought that somebody would be able to go up and make a withdrawal and get a cat out instead of some cash, so now we have both," she told 5News.

The Fort Smith Fire Department posted photos of the rescue on Facebook on Thursday afternoon. Based on the pictures, the ATM that Cash was stuck in appears to be in a drive-thru lane outside the bank itself.

"P-1, R-1 cat stuck in an ATM. Rescue was successful, and the cat was handed over to Animal Control," the department captioned the post.

Arkansas Firefighters Rescue Cat From ATM, Name Him Cash Credit: Fort Smith Fire Department/Facebook

Though Deane said Cash initially appeared scared upon his arrival at Fort Smith Animal Haven, it appears the cat is adjusting quickly to his new environment/

"Generally, after a couple of days with our handlers caring for them, they become less spicy and just a little bit mild so they can come a little bit more workable," Deane told 5News.

"Once you pick him up, he's just a big purr box, that's all," Bloom added. "He's just a huge purr box; he's the sweetest little baby,"