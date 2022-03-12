"I heard some splashing coming from a nearby pool, and to my surprise, I saw a hawk in distress," Steven Gonzales says of the rescue

Ariz. Pest Control Tech 'Went Above and Beyond the Call of Duty' to Rescue Drowning Hawk from Pool

A pest control technician's swift actions helped save a drowning hawk in Arizona.

Steven Gonzales of Truly Nolen Pest Control in Phoenix "went above and beyond the call of duty" when he recently rescued the bird in crisis, Truly Nolen spokesman Toby Srebnik tells PEOPLE in a statement Friday.

During a job in Scottsdale, Gonzales spotted a hawk drowning in a pool. A clip of the rescue, captured by trainee Francisco Zapata, shows Gonzales pulling the bird from the pool, placing it on a nearby ledge. It perches onto his hand before slightly jumping backward. The video ends with the bird hanging on to Gonzales as he walks away.

"I heard some splashing coming from a nearby pool, and to my surprise, I saw a hawk in distress gripping what appeared to be the pool's drain," Gonzales recalls in a statement shared with PEOPLE. "I have rescued an owl before, but never a bird this size! The hawk let me grab it by the legs, so I lifted it towards my shoulders and it flapped its wings and then rested there, much to my surprise."

Lucena the hawk, which Gonzales sweetly named after his daughter, quickly became attached to him after the impressive rescue, hanging on to his arm "for quite a while," before he placed the bird on the ground to dry off, Srebnik adds, noting that "the hawk's wings were heavy from being soaked."

Phoenix North Valley Truly Nolen Pest Control

Next, Steven contacted a local bird rescue, Wild at Heart, that came and took Lucena. Thanks to the incident, he plans to volunteer at the non-profit and will help rehabilitate the hawk before it's freed "back to the wild," shares Srebnik.