Arizona Man, 64, Continues to Feed Local Stray Cats Despite Police Pressure to Stop

One man continues to look out for stray cats in his neighborhood despite facing police pressure to stop.

Paul Rodriguez of Gilbert, Arizona, has a nightly pattern of placing food and water around town for any stray cats in need — a routine that could land the 64-year-old in jail for going against a city ordinance, according to ABC News.

In May 2018, the town passed an ordinance making it “unlawful to feed or place food for any wild or feral animal on town-owned property or a public right-of-way,” with a $100 fine for those who disobeyed the new rule, according to KNXV.

Rodriguez was the first to be caught and fined for violating the new ordinance back in 2018, according to KNXV, and he told the outlet at the time that he had been feeding feral cats for 13 years.

“I would like the town to rescind the ordinance,” he said at the time. “I am one of many people in Gilbert who is not going to stand by and let a helpless, innocent animal starve to death.”

RELATED: 76-Year-Old Man Raises More Than $28,000 to Feed Stray, Feral Cats in His Community

Image zoom Stray cats ABC 15

Following up with Rodriguez on Monday, KNXV found that the man has had interactions with police five times in one month for carrying on with his feedings, leading to his arrest.

Police apprehended Rodriguez for allegedly providing false information — claiming he had permission to feed stray cats on a property authorities claim he didn’t have permission to use.

Representatives from the Gilbert Police Department did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.

A Gilbert Police spokesperson told ABC News that they “haven’t seen a change in his behavior” since they’ve broached the subject with Rodriguez.

“I am potentially looking at a serious fine, and potentially I could be locked up in jail for a period of time as well,” Rodriguez told the outlet.

He added: “I’m committed to [feeding]. I’ve gone to every place where there’s a cat and tried to find out who owns the property.”

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE’s free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories

Image zoom Paul Rodriguez ABC 15

RELATED: Inside the Hawaiian Cat Sanctuary Where 622 Strays Are Living In Feline Paradise

In a statement to KNXV in December 2018, a spokesperson for the town of Gilbert said the ordinance about feral animal feeding was decided upon based on community concerns.

“Gilbert’s ordinance was created in response to complaints from citizens who live near various town-owned properties where people were feeding feral animals,” read the statement. “The ordinance is focused on prohibiting the feeding of wild or feral animals on town property and public rights of way to prevent unsanitary and unsafe conditions, such as attracting vermin, insects, and wild animals in general (not just cats); fecal matter, food/bowls impeding pedestrian and vehicular traffic, etc., on property that is used by the general public.”

The statement clarified that residents can still feed strays on their own private property.

Rodriguez was scheduled to appear in court on Tuesday but the trial date was postponed, according to ABC News.