Arizona Humane Society Rescues 'Gorgeous' Owlet and Names the Baby Animal Chevy

On Thursday, Arizona Humane Society (AHS) rescuers found a baby owl that had been living on the AHS campus in need of help and acted quickly

For the Arizona Humane Society (AHS), it isn't too often that an owl gets rescued by their team.

On Thursday, AHS rescuers found a wild baby owl — approximately three to four months old — that had been living on the rescue's campus in need of help, according to a release from the rescue.

Rescuers found the owlet on the ground, unable to fly. AHS believes the baby bird was practicing flying from the rafters of an outdoor AHS building to the hoods of the rescue's Chevrolet ambulances parked outside and fell onto the ground. AHS's animal care experts kept an eye on the owlet, naming him Chevy after the ambulances, and called Wild at Heart — an Arizona-based raptor rescue — for advice on what to do next.

Due to nearby construction, increased coyotes in the area, and Chevy still being too young to fly, the staff at Wild at Heart asked AHS to transport the baby owl to their rescue because they didn't feel the owlet would survive throughout the day without help.

"Rescued this gorgeous owl today! I called Wild at Heart, and they said it would be best to get him out of harm's way. They will care for him and set him free!" Andy Gallo, an AHS EAMT that helped save the owlet, said in a statement about the incident.

Fellow AHS EMT Cynthia McGuire added that being able to transport the owl to expert wildlife rehabbers was the "best feeling."

baby owl Credit: Arizona Humane Society

According to AHS' release, the owlet was found near AHS' arena, which is located by the barn at the rescue's Nina Mason Pulliam South Mountain Campus. It is common for several wild owls to call the arena home during the birds' spring breeding season.

Each spring, owl families who decide to reside in the arena watch the animal rescuers as they grab their ambulances for a day of rescuing Arizona's homeless pets.

In a statement to PEOPLE, AHS also clarified that this baby owl rescue case is unique, as the rescue recommends that the public "never intervene" when they see a baby animal on its own, advising that people "leave them be for their moms to return." In this case, since the Wild at Heart feared the owlet would die without human intervention, AHS stepped in.

Now, Chevy is safely recovering at Wild at Heart and will be placed with an owl foster family. Rescuers anticipate "the little owlet will be flying in no time at all." Once old enough to fly, the owl will be set free.