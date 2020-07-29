Arizona Rescuers Make Tiny Tongue Depressors Splints for Newborn Kitten Unable to Use Back Legs

After wearing the splints for a week, the little rescue kitten is now able to use his back legs normally

Arizona shelter workers had to get creative when they took in an orphaned rescue kitten unable to walk.

Little baby Zion, a domestic shorthair kitten, arrived at the Arizona Humane Society’s (AHS) Bottle Baby Intensive Care Unit at just five days old and unable to fully use his back feet, which made it difficult for him to walk.

The staff at AHS’ Bottle Baby ICU was determined to get Zion up on all four paws, so they made him tiny homemade splints out of tongue depressors, gauze, medical wrap bandages, and tape to keep his legs steady.

"After a little more than a week with his special splints, continued care, and lots of love, Zion began using his back legs normally and was able to rejoin the rest of his littermates in an AHS Foster Hero home!" the shelter told PEOPLE in a statement.

Zion is now eight weeks old and thriving at his foster home, where he is receiving continued care while he waits his upcoming adoption day.

"He plays with his kitten (and human) siblings and will even fall asleep in his foster sister’s arms while helping her improve her reading skills," the shelter says.

According to AHS, they have already treated and rescued over 1,300 orphaned kittens this year alone. The shelter solely relies on donations to continue their rescue efforts and recently an anonymous AHS supporter has agreed to match all donations up to $25,000 through July 29.