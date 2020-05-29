“I have seen some rather horrific cases in my time rescuing animals, but had never seen matting this bad," said the Arizona Humane Society's Julie Bolchalk

Arizona Cat Has 2 Lbs. of Matted Fur Removed in Stunning Makeover — and Finds a New Home!

Fluffer the cat has a brand new look — and a new home!

The Arizona Humane Society was first contacted about the feline in need last Friday, but due to how severely matted her fur was, at first they had difficulty figuring out that the animal they were there to help was a cat.

"I have seen some rather horrific cases in my time rescuing animals, but had never seen matting this bad – they were larger than her entire body," said Arizona Humane Society emergency animal medical technician Julie Bolchalk, who responded to the call.

From there, Fluffer was sent over to the Arizona Humane Society’s Second Chance Animal Trauma Hospital, where she underwent a major makeover!

Fortunately, despite the severity of her situation, the cat didn't have to be put under before the grooming. "She was very sweet and got groomed without having to be sedated which is a miracle," said Bolchalk.

All in all, the shelter was able to shave off 2 lbs. of fur from Fluffer's 8-lb. body, revealing the absolutely adorable feline underneath.

And the good news keeps on coming for Fluffer!