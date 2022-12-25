Ariel Winter Dresses Up Her Dogs in Matching Sweaters for Christmas Photos

Ariel Winter is celebrating the holidays with her furry family.

The Modern Family alum, 24, posted on Instagram a set of Christmas photos with her boyfriend Luke Benward and six dogs wearing matching red and green checkered holiday onesies.

In the first photo, Winter and Benward smile at each other in front of their decorated Christmas Tree with their dogs, a white Samoyed named Casper, a black French bulldog named Rocco, a German Shepherd rescue named Chloe as well as three other dogs in front.

"❤️❄️Merry Christmas❄️❤️🐶," Winter captioned the set of photos, along with the captions #dogsofinstagram and #dogstagram.

Winter also posted individual portraits of each of her fur babies in their Christmas garb inside surrounded by Christmas decorations, and even snapped a group shot of the adorable pups outdoors. Each of them wore a checkered dog sweater with a hoodie in their size.

The actress — who is both a dog lover and a big supporter of animal rights — has added more and more pups to her family over the years. In 2017, she announced that she had adopted a dog named Cash with her then boyfriend Levi Meaden.

"Welcome to the family baby Cash. We love you so much!" she wrote on Snapchat.

In 2020, she and boyfriend Luke Benward announced that they adopted a rescue named Cobey. They announced the news alongside a set of photos cuddling with the pup.

"Thank you @TheLabelleFoundation for our special boy Cobey!!!!!!" she wrote alongside a photo of the pair embracing the dog, making sure to give a special shout out to the Los Angeles-based animal rescue organization.

"Love him beyond!!!!!!" she added.

Winter has also been a huge advocate for dog adoption. "TELL YOUR DOGS WE SAID HI!!!!!!!!!!! Happy #nationaldogday from me + the furbabies," the actress wrote in 2020 while celebrating National Dog Day.

"Life is ruff😉 right now so...GO ADOPT YOUR FUTURE BEST FRIEND & GET TO CUDDLING," she added alongside a slideshow of images that showed her cuddling with all of her adorable canines.