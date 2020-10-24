Meet Cobey! Ariel Winter Adopts Adorable Rescue Dog with Boyfriend Luke Benward: 'Love Him Beyond'

Ariel Winter has added another furry member to her family

Say hello to her furry friend!

Ariel Winter has added another furbaby to her family: an adorable rescue dog named Cobey. The Modern Family alum, 22, announced on Saturday that she had adopted the precious pooch, sharing a series of cuddly shots with Cobey as well as her boyfriend, actor Luke Benward.

“Thank you @TheLabelleFoundation for our special boy Cobey!!!!!!” she wrote alongside a photo of the pair embracing the dog, making sure to give a special shout out to the Los Angeles-based animal rescue organization.

“Love him beyond!!!!!!” she added.

Of course, the excited dog mom went on to post many photos of her new pet, showing off his big blue eyes and sweet disposition — and she even shared that she's already come up with a few nicknames for him.

“Mmmmmmm stop,” she wrote alongside one snap in which the pup posed on the grass while adorably cocking his head to one side.

“Cobey a.ka. Cobain a.k.a. Cobeans,” she added.

Winter — who is both a dog lover and a big supporter of animal rights — has also been an advocate for dog adoption. “TELL YOUR DOGS WE SAID HI!!!!!!!!!!! Happy #nationaldogday from me + the furbabies,” the actress wrote over the summer while celebrating National Dog Day.

“Life is ruff😉 right now so...GO ADOPT YOUR FUTURE BEST FRIEND & GET TO CUDDLING,” she added alongside a slideshow of images that showed her cuddling with all of her adorable canines.

Winter and Benward, 25, first went public as a couple in December.