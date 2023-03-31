Ariana Madix 'Plans on Keeping' Dog She Shared with Tom Sandoval After Cheating Scandal: Sources

Ariana Madix will likely get custody of her and Tom Sandoval's dog after their split.

Madix, 37, and her fellow Vanderpump Rules star, 40, broke up after nine years when it was revealed he was having an affair with Raquel Leviss, 28, allegedly for six months.

Two sources tell PEOPLE that the dog the now-exes shared will likely stay with Madix.

One insider says that though Madix and Sandoval adopted the pup "together," the pet really belongs to Madix.

Ariana Madix, Tom Sandoval and Raquel Leviss. Amanda Edwards/Getty; Emma McIntyre/WireImage; Charles Sykes/Bravo/Getty

"They got the dog together, but Ariana is more of a dog person," says the first insider. "It's more Ariana's than Tom's. I can't see her letting Tom take the dog or giving it away."

Another source close to Madix adds, "It's her dog, and she plans on keeping it."

Madix and Sandoval first adopted the pup, a gray and white pit mix, in April 2020, according to Bravo. The next month, Madix revealed the dog's name.

Sharing a photo to her Instagram Story of the dog snuggling in a bed, she wrote, "Once upon a time, i had my own pillow @mya.moon.madix."

Mya Moon also has her own Instagram profile, and her bio proudly notes that Madix is her mom.

Along with their pup, Madix and Sandoval are also figuring out what to do with their San Fernando Valley, California, home as they're still living together, a rep for Sandoval told PEOPLE earlier this month.

"They own the house together, and what happens next with the property will take time to sort out," said the rep. "This isn't something that's going to be decided in a weekend."

The pair, who made their relationship public in 2014, dropped $2.075 million on a newly completed 4,334-square-foot home in the Valley Village neighborhood in 2019, according to property records obtained by PEOPLE.

With five bedrooms and five-and-a-half bathrooms, the modern farmhouse-style residence boasts smart home capabilities, a gourmet kitchen and a beautifully manicured backyard with a patio, pool and spa perfect for entertaining.

On March 3, PEOPLE confirmed the shocking breakup.

According to a source, Madix and Sandoval "had been having problems for awhile, but this was the final straw for Ariana," the insider said. "She put up with a lot over the years, but she won't sit back and be disrespected this way."

A source close to production shared at the time that "cameras are rolling right now," and Madix and Sandoval's split was later shown in season 10 of the Bravo series.