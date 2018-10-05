Ariana Grande & Pete Davidson's Pet Pig Sleeps in a Baby Bed with a Heat Lamp, Katy Perry Insta Comment Reveals

A sharp-eyed Katy Perry is to thank for a new, adorable detail about Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson’s pet pig, Piggy Smallz.

Grande, 25, recently posted a photo of herself posing with her new Cloud fragrance in her apartment on Instagram.

But it wasn’t the perfume’s pastel packaging that caught Perry’s eye — it was the baby pack ‘n play in the background of the shot.

“WHAT ARE YOU COOKING IN THE CRIB,” Perry, one of Grande’s more than 130 million followers, commented.

The “Sweetener” singer played coy at first, responding to the comment with “secret child duh”

Grande later admitted the real reason behind the heated child gear, explaining that it was “Piggy Smalls’ play pen” and that she added a heat lamp to in order to keep the pet warm.

Ariana Grande/Instagram. Inset: Kevin Mazur/WireImage

Grande and Davidson, 24, brought the pig home to their shared apartment in September. The SNL funnyman quickly immortalized the moment by getting a tattoo of the pig on his chest.

While Piggy Smallz looks like he has a nice setup with the engaged couple, not everything is perfect in pig land: Davidson recently admitted on Late Night with Seth Meyers that the pig has become a bit of a biter.