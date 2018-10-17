Now that Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson Have Parted, Who Will Get Pet Pig Piggy Smalls?

News that Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson ended their engagement broke on Sunday, and while some say there were signs that the romance was coming to end, there were also signs the former couple was planning a future together.

In June, the SNL cast member, 24, moved into a New York City apartment with the “God Is a Woman” singer, and a few months later in September, the pair got a pet pig named Piggy Smalls together. Davidson quickly immortalized the animal by getting a tattoo of the tiny pet on his torso.

Now that Grande, 25, and Davidson have spilt, many are wondering who will get custody of Piggy Smalls, who was recently featured as the star in Grande’s impromptu music video for “Breathin.”

“I would imagine that she gets custody of the pig,” a source tells PEOPLE about the pet’s future post-breakup.

Other factors seem to point to Grande bringing home the bacon. Since it was Grande who reportedly bought the $16 million apartment the couple shared, it is almost certain that she will stay in the lavish abode. This is the same apartment where Piggy Smalls’ heated bed was spotted by Katy Perry on Instagram. It is the only home the pig has known and the one where Piggy Smalls is probably the most comfortable.

Additionally, it was Grande’s idea to get the pet.

“Can I just say, this girl, she was like, ‘I want a pig,’ ” Davidson said during a September appearance on Late Night with Seth Meyers, recounting how they acquired the animal. “And then an hour later, it was just there. You know what I mean? Like I’m still trying to get a Propecia refill for the last two weeks. This chick got a pig in a f—ing hour.”

In the same interview Davidson also shared that Piggy Smalls had started to bite, adding that he could see why not many people get pigs as pets. Even though Davidson has the pet tattooed on his body, he has showed the most public reservations about having the animal.

Grande, on the other hand, continues to lovingly post about Piggy Smalls, including on the day news of her breakup with Davidson became public.

On Wednesday afternoon she shared more clips of her porcine pal to her Instagram Story, making it all but clear that the pig will remain, as the source believes, under Grande’s care.