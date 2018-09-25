Ariana Grande Cuddles with Mac Miller's Dog Myron After Promising 'Everything Will Be Okay'

Mac Miller’s dog Myron is in good hands.

On Monday, Ariana Grande shared a series of videos and photos of herself cuddling with Miller’s dog— over two weeks after he died of an apparent overdose on Sept. 7 at the age of 26.

In one video, Myron can be seen sweetly showering Grande, 25, with kisses and in another playing around with her dog Toulouse.

Miller first adopted Myron — a pitbull mix in 2017 from Wylder’s Holistic Pet Center through The Wagmor, a pet hotel in Los Angeles, while he was still dating the “No Tears Left To Cry” singer. The former couple split in May after two years together.

While it’s not clear at this time if Grande has adopted Miller’s dog, it wouldn’t be a surprise considering she has 9 rescues of her own: Fawkes, Pignoli, Ophelia, Coco, Sirius, Cinnamon, Strauss, Lafayette and Toulouse.

Grande’s rep did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.

Grande’s sweet post comes just a few days after the young star tweeted, “everything will be okay,” a phrase her former boyfriend had on a sweater that he was wearing in a video she posted in tribute to him.

Since Miller’s death, Grande has kept a low profile. She and her fiancé Pete Davidson chose not to attend the Emmy Awards on Sept. 17, where his show, Saturday Night Live, picked up multiple awards.

“Given the events of the past couple of years, Ariana is going to take some much-needed time to heal and mend,” her team told PEOPLE in a statement.

“She will be staying close to home and using this period to spend time with her loved ones and work on new music without deadline. She thanks her fans for their understanding.”

Earlier this month, Grande paid tribute to Miller by posting a black-and-white photograph of the rapper on Instagram.

She then shared a video of herself and Miller laughing together with the caption, “I adored you from the day I met you when i was nineteen and I always will.”

“I can’t believe you aren’t here anymore. I really can’t wrap my head around it. We talked about this. so many times. I’m so mad, I’m so sad I don’t know what to do,” Grande continued.

Mac Miller and Ariana Grande Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

“You were my dearest friend. for so long. above anything else. I’m so sorry I couldn’t fix or take your pain away. I really wanted to. the kindest, sweetest soul with demons he never deserved. I hope you’re okay now. Rest,” Grande added.