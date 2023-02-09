'Otterly' Adorable! Aquarium Otters Paint Valentine's Day Cards for Hospital Patients and Fans

Roses are red; violets are blue ... who'd believe that otters send valentines, too?

For the second year running, a quintet of Asian small-clawed otters at the Living Shores Aquarium in New Hampshire are delighting visitors by using their little paws to paint valentines.

Using otter-safe red and pink paint, Harry, Teddy, Peanut, Jelly, and Saco are creating "Ottergrams," which will be sent to fans and hospital patients for Valentine's Day.

The cards are one of a kind and are painted entirely by the otters, who enjoy the activity as a form of enrichment.

The aquarium is holding an "Ottergram Sweepstakes" this year, which can be entered online. Ten winners randomly selected on Valentine's Day will receive one of the paw-printed masterpieces in the mail.

Living Shores Aquarium

The painted cards will also be distributed to local hospitals in an effort to lift the spirits of patients spending Valentine's Day away from home.

In addition to painting, the otters enjoy a variety of other enriching activities, such as playing with toys and swimming, according to the aquarium's communications director, Lynsey Winters.

Living Shores Aquarium

Saco, Harry, Jelly, and Teddy are all siblings, born in 2018. Peanut is a year older. Each otter in the pack has their own lovable characteristics, ranging from being "very talkative" to performing crowd-pleasing backflips.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Although the V-day event is only in year two, the aquarium is looking to make the otters' card-making part a Valentine's Day tradition, Winters says.