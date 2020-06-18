Pet Parents Are Raving About This Showering Tool That Makes ‘Bath Time a Breeze’

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

With many pet salons closed for the last few months due to the coronavirus pandemic, your dogs may have been skipping their usual baths and nail trimmings. And if it’s been up to you, the pet parent, to wash your pets, you know just how difficult it can be.

Many dogs either resist the idea of a shower or struggle with staying put in the bath. So it’s no wonder pet parents have been searching online for tools that will make at-home grooming easier — such as the Aquapaw Pet Bathing Tool. This nifty gadget saw a spike in search volume last week according to Google, and pet parents on Amazon have praised it as an “incredible, genius product” that makes “bath time a breeze.”

Here’s how it works: Slide your hands through the Aquapaw tool with the silicone spikes facing outwards on your palm. Connect its hose to a faucet in your bath or garden, and click the center of the spikes to release the water. Since its ergonomic design conforms to your hands, the tool makes it easy to pet your dog while showering, so it’s perfect for comforting jittery dogs who dislike water.

This showering tool currently comes with more than 700 five-star reviews on Amazon. A pet parent called it a “puppy bath time game changer,” writing, “I have two Yorkies that have always hated bath time... This was the first bath I've given in five years that wasn't met with resistance.” Another wrote, “even the dog seems to like it!”

Other reviewers also love the design of the Aquapaw tool, which they said made washing their dogs more efficient. “The rubber material with the nubs makes rinsing shampoo ridiculously easy,” said a shopper. “It was almost like using a squeegee on my dog.”

The Aquapaw Pet Bathing Tool is currently just $25 at Amazon, so shop it now for an easier bath time the next time your dog gets into a muddy mess.