Amazon Shoppers Say This Dog Licking Mat Transforms Bathtime from a 'Struggle to a Breeze'
Summer is such a fun season for dogs — they get to run through dog parks, swim in lakes, and roll in the grass. But while they're having the time of their lives, they can get pretty dirty, which leads to the dreaded bath. Whether your dog refuses to get near the tub or can't stay still once they're in there, pet parents certainly know the struggles of grooming.
Luckily, there's a simple solution in the form of a piece of silicone. Pet parents can slather a spreadable treat (like peanut butter) on the Aquapaw Slow-Feeder Licking Mat and stick it on the shower wall for dogs to lick as they bathe. It has three suction cups and a ribbed base, and Amazon reviewers are calling it a "total game changer when it comes to bath-time and grooming."
Buy It! Aquapaws Slow Treater Lick Mat, $10.95; amazon.com
Bathtime is not the only thing the slow treater is good for. It's also a great tool to use if your dog has separation anxiety when you leave the house, or if they stress during everyday brushing or thunderstorms. You can also use wet food and bananas with the licking mat, and if you freeze it before putting it out, they'll consume their treat even more slowly. And thankfully, it's dishwasher-safe.
Over 2,200 Amazon shoppers gave the licking mat a five-star rating because it effortlessly distracts their pups in the bath — and it doesn't get peanut butter all over the shower.
"This and a bit of natural peanut butter turned bath time with our golden puppy from a struggle to a breeze," one reviewer wrote. "I can even use the blow dryer when she's got this to distract her! I was impressed at how long it keeps her busy, the little nubs make even a small smear of peanut butter last forever!"
Another shopper said, "My 30-pound Aussie puppy loves to play rough and get muddy. Bathing her in the bathtub is impossible. Showering with her is better, but not fun for either of us, before the Aquapaw mat. She was focused on the peanut butter and I was able to bathe her fairly quickly. It was, by far, the easiest time we had bathing her. The mat stuck perfectly to the shower door. The nubs have a nice depth and hold a lot of smear. I highly recommend this product!"
If your dog could use a distraction during baths, head to Amazon to get this dog licking mat for only $11.
