Amazon Shoppers Say This Dog Licking Mat Transforms Bathtime from a 'Struggle to a Breeze'

Another shopper said, "My 30-pound Aussie puppy loves to play rough and get muddy. Bathing her in the bathtub is impossible. Showering with her is better, but not fun for either of us, before the Aquapaw mat. She was focused on the peanut butter and I was able to bathe her fairly quickly. It was, by far, the easiest time we had bathing her. The mat stuck perfectly to the shower door. The nubs have a nice depth and hold a lot of smear. I highly recommend this product!"