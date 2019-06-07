April the Giraffe Going on Birth Control Several Months After Giving Birth to Fifth Calf

April the Giraffe is going on birth control after giving birth to five calves — including two live-streamed births — at the Animal Adventure Park in Harpursville, New York, zoo officials said.

The 17-year-old mom will begin taking contraceptives on Friday following her retirement from the park’s breeding program.

Animal Adventure Park owner Jordan Patch made the announcement regarding April’s retirement on the park’s official Facebook page. April most recently gave birth to her fifth and final calf, Azizi, in March. Azizi weighed in at nearly 140 pounds at birth and stood 5 feet and 11 inches tall.

April the Giraffe

April the Giraffe became a viral sensation after drawing 232 million views in a video of her giving birth to her calf, Tajiri, that was lives-treamed on Facebook in 2017. The calf’s arrival came after a long wait that drew the attention of animal lovers the world over.

The arrival of Azizi in 2019 was also live-streamed and drew over 300,000 viewers on Youtube.

Patch revealed that a new female giraffe named Johari will take over breeding duties along with April’s former mate, Oliver, at Animal Adventure Park.

As for April, she will enter senior care.

“She’ll continue to be a star of education and conservation initiatives,” Patch said of April, however “it’s time for (her) to retire.”