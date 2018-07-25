More than 1.2 million people watched her belatedly give birth to son Tajiri on April 15 at Animal Adventure Park in Harpursville, New York. And now, April the giraffe is pregnant again!

News of the animal’s future baby broke Wednesday morning on NBC’s Today, in a spirited announcement made by Animal Adventure Park owner Jordan Patch.

“The results are in and we are having a baby,” Patch said of April, who is 15.

April is already mom to four other calves, including Tajiri. Oliver the giraffe, Tajiri’s 6-year-old father, is once again April’s baby daddy.

For her part, April is eating for two. “The average giraffe eats 10 to 20 lbs. of grain a day, and another 10 to 30 lbs. of hay, and a lot of carrots,” Patch said. “She eats and eats and eats.”

April the Giraffe and Tajiri Courtesy Animal Adventure Park

While Patch wouldn’t confirm April’s exact due date, he said the giraffe is expected to give birth in early spring. “We’ll throw out that March window,” he said. “She’s in there.”

The average giraffe is typically pregnant for 15 months, but April has gone up to 20 months before giving birth, Patch said. She was famously pregnant with Tajiri for 16 months.

As for the baby-to-be’s sex, Patch said staff won’t know whether April is having a male or a female “until the calf’s on the ground.”

For 65 days last year, the world was glued to the zoo’s ongoing livestream of April during her pregnancy with Tajiri. Because of her popularity, Animal Adventure Park is already live-streaming April’s enclosure on YouTube.

“Our team of zoologists certainly know the connection she’s had,” Patch said. “The camera is up, and rolling, and they’re watching right now.”

Giraffe populations have declined by 40 percent in the past 30 years, according to Patch. “Every calf counts,” he said. “Every calf born in the program means something.”

Rumors that April might be pregnant again were first flying back in November, just six months after she gave birth to Tajiri.

“I cannot confirm nor deny the possibility of another pregnancy,” Patch said at the time on Good Morning America. “Are we ready for another giraffe cam, world? You tell me.”

In late June, Patch told fans on Facebook that staffers were evaluating a month’s worth of “samples” (a.k.a. poop) from April “to test whether or not we’re expecting another giraffe calf.”

“We’ve done a lot watching and a lot looking and we all have our opinions,” zoologist Alysa Swilley told Patch. “But until we’re 100 percent sure, I’m not saying anything.