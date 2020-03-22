Antoni Porowski Fosters a Dog & Kyle Chandler Adopts from Same Shelter amid Coronavirus Outbreak

Antoni Porowski and Kyle Chandler are doing their part to make sure dogs in need are finding loving homes amid the coronavirus pandemic.

While filming the sixth season of Netflix hit Queer Eye in Texas earlier this month, the food and wine guru stopped by Austin Pets Alive! and found an adorable pit-beagle mix named Neon to take in.

“Hi guys. So I’m at Austin Pets Alive! and I’m here fostering little baby Neon,” Porowski, 36, said in a clip posted by the shelter.

“It’s very important for us to support our local shelters because they’re getting a lot less foot traffic,” he said, while cuddling up to the sweet pup. “If you can’t commit to adopting, I would encourage fostering as well.”

Laying out some of the benefits of fostering a dog, Porowski noted that even if people are only able to take in a dog for a couple of weeks, they’ll help “give them the nice quality of life they deserve — because they’re pups and they love unconditionally.”

“Feeling lucky to have this temporary Austinite Antoni Porowski fostering Neon to help us during this time!” the shelter captioned the post, as they encouraged anybody else who would “love to be fab” to visit their website to learn more and set up an appointment.

Several days later, the Austin animal shelter also shared that Kyle Chandler and his wife had stopped by and found their own furry friend to take home!

“Actor Kyle Chandler and his wife Kathryn stopped by yesterday with the intention of fostering a dog. Little Clive stole their hearts and they decided to adopt instead!” the shelter’s post read, alongside a photo of the pair with their new dog. “This is not the first APA! dog the Chandler family has adopted, and we thank them for their continued support.”

Earlier this month, the shelter noted on their website that although they have felt the impact of the virus, there have been many people who have stepped up to help give their animals a home.

“We do see more and more empty kennels each day, though, which is a great sign that our animals are getting into homes, many being foster homes,” they wrote, including 15 of their dogs who have spent over 300 days in the shelter, or in and out of foster homes.

The shelter went on to reiterate that pets are not at risk of spreading COVID-19, a message that has also been shared by the Centers for Disease Control, the World Health Organization, and the American Veterinary Medical Association.

Another famous face who has spoken out about the benefits of fostering an animal amid the ongoing global health crisis is Camila Morrone.

On Thursday, the 22-year-old model, who’s currently dating Leonardo DiCaprio, shared an adorable picture of her husky puppy foster to Instagram, telling followers that her decision to take in the pup “during this quarantine time” was her “single best decision.”

“For all my friends showing interest in doing this, DO IT. You won’t regret it❤️❤️❤️❤️ these sweet creatures need you so badly,” she added.

The Centers for Disease Control, the World Health Organization, and the American Veterinary Medical Association have all stated that pets are not at risk of spreading COVID-19, and science has shown time and time again that adding an animal to your life makes you happier and healthier.

For those not in the Austin-area, the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (ASPCA) provides resources and information about rescuing animals and companion animal safety.

As information about the coronavirus pandemic rapidly changes, PEOPLE is committed to providing the most recent data in our coverage. Some of the information in this story may have changed after publication. For the latest on COVID-19, readers are encouraged to use online resources from CDC, WHO, and local public health departments and visit our coronavirus hub.