Antoni Porowski and Jonathan Van Ness Say Their Pets' 'Unconditional Love' Inspired New Brand

The two Queer Eye stars announced the launch of their pet brand Yummers on Thursday, which includes a line of 14 pet food "mix-ins" for cats and dogs

By
Published on September 15, 2022 03:21 PM
Co-Founders Antoni Porowski and Jonathan Van Ness Launch Brand Yummers
Antoni Porowski and Jonathan Van Ness. Photo: YUMMERS

Antoni Porowski and Jonathan Van Ness are taking their relationship to the next level — a pet product partnership.

On Thursday, the Queer Eye stars announced the launch of their pet brand Yummers, which kicked off with a line of pet food "mix-ins" for both cats and dogs.

Porowski, 38, and Van Ness, 35, partnered up with Rebecca Frechette Rudisch, a former Petco executive, to create Yummers. The three share a passion for pets — and giving them the best.

"I think it's a mutual love of pets, is what really kind of brought us together," Van Ness told PEOPLE during an interview with Porowski about their new venture. "We're both pet parents, and Rebecca is really the mastermind. She saw that there was a gorgeous opportunity for us."

Van Ness said that before Yummers' creation, he and Porowski added mix-ins to their pets' food "without even knowing that that was the term for it."

"We were like how can we take this, in some cases for people who need to fill out and round out their pets' diets, and then in other cases, just wanted to give their pets something extra — take it to the next level," Van Ness said.

Yummers has 14 varieties of "mix-ins" for both dogs and cats, which add additional flavor and nutrients to pet meals, a release from the brand explains.

Co-Founders Antoni Porowski and Jonathan Van Ness Launch Brand Yummers
Antoni Porowski, Rebecca Frechette Rudisch and. YUMMERS

The furry friends who inspired Yummers launch included Porowski's dog, a pitbull-mix named Neon that the cookbook author adopted during the COVID-19 pandemic, and Van Ness' five cats and two dogs.

"I just think some of my most fulfilling relationships have come from my pets, that unconditional love, and they take such good care of us," Van Ness said. "I do think that's part of what makes Yummers so special is it really has been born from this desire for us to want to take better care of our animals and to want to show up for them in the ways that they show up for us."

The Getting Curious podcast host added that one of his favorite parts about being a pet parent is all the "cuddling" and enjoying his cats' different personalities.

Porowski agreed, saying he loves dogs because they are "just unapologetic with their feelings and their neediness," something he said he can relate to as someone who wears his "heart on the sleeve."

"When I look back at the pandemic, to bring that up, the best moments that I had were driving out to the country, going out into the woods with my partner and my dog," Porowski recalled to PEOPLE. "Or even just going on a walk with my dog after being in front of a computer screen all day long and just being in the outdoors and seeing how much joy it brought her and how much it actually helped me, and how symbiotic this relationship is that you have with a pet."

He continued, "I feel like I personally owe it to them, and we owe it to them as pet parents to give them the very best life possible. The same love that we show ourselves and our loved ones who are human beings, we should do that for our pets."

Co-Founders Antoni Porowski and Jonathan Van Ness Launch Brand Yummers
Antoni Porowski and Neon, Jonathan Van Ness and Larry. YUMMERS

Porowski and Van Ness' devotion to their pets can be seen right on Yummers' packaging. Neon appears on the front of all the dog products and one of Van Ness' cats, Larry, on the cat products.

Van Ness joked that he chose Larry for the spot, instead of his other pets, because of the cat's "meteorology degree" as he "moonlights as a meteorologist."

"He's just like, 'I have a four-year degree. I think it's my turn. Everyone else is still in college. They're younger,' " Van Ness said of his cat. "So I was just like, 'Larry, you got to do you.' He's also the oldest."

Porowski added that Larry also has more experience "in the spotlight."

On Wednesday, the two teased the launch of Yummers by sharing posts on their social media accounts that suggested the pair had entered a romantic relationship before revealing their partnership is strictly business on Thursday. Van Ness married Mark Peacock in 2020, and Porowski and his partner, Kevin Harrington, were first linked in 2019.

Related Articles
Jonathan Van Ness
Jonathan Van Ness Shows Off Body Transformation After Losing 35 Lbs.: 'Change Takes Time'
Akbar Gbajabiamila, Amanda Kloots, Sheryl Underwood, Jerry OConnell & Natalie Morales hosts of the CBS daytime series THE TALK, scheduled to air on the CBS Television Network
Meet the Celebrity Judges of the Cutest Rescue Dog Contest — the Rescue Pet Parents of 'The Talk'
LOS ANGELES, CA - MAY 06: Jonathan Van Ness attends the Netflix FYSee Kick Off Party at Raleigh Studios on May 6, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for Netflix)
Jonathan Van Ness Says Government's Reaction to Monkeypox Is 'Fueled by Homophobia and Transphobia'
Katherine Heigl Dog Food Brand
Katherine Heigl Launches a Dog Food Line: 'As Much Healthy Healing Nutrition as Possible'
Karamo Brown, Bobby Berk, Jonathan Van Ness, Antoni Porowski and Tan France
Jonathan Van Ness' 'Queer Eye' Costars Celebrate Him on His 35th Birthday: 'The Youngest of the Five'
Chris Evans Says His Pet Dodger Is ‘a Cut Above the Average Dog’: ‘I'm Probably Biased’
Chris Evans Says His Pet Dodger Is 'a Cut Above the Average Dog,' But Admits 'I'm Probably Biased'
Antoni Porowski
Antoni Porowski Says His Relationship 'Escalated Quickly' in the Pandemic: We're 'Really Good'
Launches We Love
Launches We Love! Soho House-Inspired Paint, Casper's Most Affordable Mattress, Plus More New Home Products
JVN Hair Cream
This Hydrating Hair Cream Works Wonders on All Textures and Simplifies Summer Styling
WATCH WHAT HAPPENS LIVE WITH ANDY COHEN -- Episode 19073 -- Pictured: Andy Cohen -- (Photo by: Charles Sykes/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images)
Andy Cohen on Why Bravo Passed on 'Queer Eye' Reboot: 'I Don't Think It Would Have Been a Hit'
Queer Eye. (L to R) Karamo Brown, Antoni Porowski, Bobby Berk, Jonathan Van Ness, Tan France
Bobby Berk Shares Throwback Video of 'Queer Eye' Stars' Choreographed Dance: 'The Things You Find'
The Office
Rainn Wilson Says There Is a 'Lost' Episode of 'The Office' All About Pets
Jonathan Van Ness book cover
Jonathan Van Ness Says 'There's Nothing Off-Limits' in New Book 'Love That Story' — See the Cover
'Queer Eye' Star Tan France Says You'll Get to Know the Fab Five Even More in Season 3
'Queer Eye' Stars Honor Tan France's 39th Birthday with Sweet Tributes: 'Happy for Your Happiness'
Karamo Brown
Karamo Brown Says New Talk Show Won't Interfere with 'Queer Eye' : I Won't 'Leave Those Four Yahoos for Anything' 
queer eye season 6
Netflix's 'Queer Eye' Is Heading to Texas for Season 6 — See the First Look