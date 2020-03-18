Anthony Hopkins Plays Piano for His Social-Distancing Cat Buddy Who 'Demands I Entertain Him'

As information about the coronavirus pandemic rapidly changes, PEOPLE is committed to providing the most recent data in our coverage. Some of the information in this story may have changed after publication. For the latest on COVID-19, readers are encouraged to use online resources from CDC, WHO, and local public health departments and visit our coronavirus hub.

Anthony Hopkins and his pet are looking out for each other.

On Wednesday, the 82-year-old Two Popes actor shared a video of himself self-isolating amid the coronavirus pandemic, keeping occupied by playing the piano for his cat, Niblo. In the clip, Hopkins focuses on the ivory keys, at one point smiling and making eye contact with this furry social-distancing companion, who seems pleased by the live music.

“Niblo is making sure I stay healthy and demands I entertain him in exchange… cats 🤷🏼‍♂️,” he captioned the post.

Hopkins’ social media presence is often a package deal that includes his sidekick cat. Last month, the Oscar winner posted a good-morning video to his followers, calling Niblo his “pal.”

“This is my pal Niblo, saying good morning to everyone — oh, he got bored!” Hopkins laughs as the cat jumps offscreen during the clip, which he captioned, “Niblo wishes everyone a lovely day…”

The Westworld actor — who also harbors an artistic passion for painting — often demonstrates his piano skills for fans. Back in August, Hopkins posted another video of himself playing the instrument with Niblo on his lap, writing, “The pleasures of my life: a cat, a piano, a book, and a cup of tea.”

Speaking with Brad Pitt for Interview magazine in December, Hopkins reflected on life, musing about the things most important to him, including the animals in his life.

“I was driving around Venice the other day, and I thought, ‘It’s all a dream. What a struggle it all is. It’s all an illusion, but it’s the glory of life, the sheer glory of looking for it in everything.’ And I’ve become aware of that now, more than ever,” Hopkins said at the time. “It’s in there. It’s in my cat, it’s in my dog, it’s in you. How could it be otherwise?”

He continued: “I watch my cat jumping to a little pinch on the fireplace. Now, he can’t write a book, he doesn’t know anything about philosophy or mathematics. But how the hell does he do that? That is totally awe-inspiring.”

Animal shelters across the country are encouraging animal lovers to foster a pet to keep them company while social distancing, and as a way to help shelters that are seeing an increase in intakes and a decrease in adoptions.