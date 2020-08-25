Anthony Anderson Will Spend National Dog Day Spoiling His Senior Dog with Car Rides and Cake

"She will be celebrated," Anderson said of his 14-year-old cockapoo

National Dog Day is August 26th and Anthony Anderson already has the special event planned out for his precious pooch Riley.

"She will be celebrated," Anderson tells PEOPLE of the 14-year-old cockapoo, who he calls the "light of his life" now that his kids are out of the house.

"She's loving. You can't rub her belly, because if you do, you will be rubbing her for hours," the Black-ish actor adds.

Riley, who has a birthday shortly after National Dog Day, will be treated to a canine-friendly cake to mark the dual celebrations, Anderson says, and a scenic ride down California's Pacific Coast Highway.

Since Riley was a little pup, she and Anderson have enjoyed car rides together, though their drives are a little different now. Riley recently went blind after being diagnosed with diabetes and starting insulin treatments.

"She still enjoys the wind blowing her face. That's our thing," Anderson says, adding that these drives have been extra special recently since they are a way for the pair to safely escape the house during the coronavirus pandemic.

"Let's make the best of it. Let's make a road trip with no real destination except leaving the house and coming back to the house," the To Tell the Truth host says of his motto for these recent rides.

