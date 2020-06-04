Animal Welfare Group Feeds Stray Animals in Bali After Decline in Tourism Leaves Them Hungry
Animals in Bali have been left hungry due a significant decline in tourism caused by the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.
In response, Four Paws, a global animal welfare group, and the Bali Animal Welfare Association have come to the rescue, feeding the thousands of starving animals who previously relied on the tourism industry for food.
"Currently, thousands of stray animals on the usually bustling island have been forced to survive on minimal food, and innutritious scraps like dried husks and kernels of corn," a release from Four Paws said.
The new program, consisting of two teams of full-time feeders, will run for three-and-a-half months total. So far, feeders have been working for three weeks and have provided thousands of meals to stray animals.
The team’s presence on the ground has also had the unintended additional benefit of providing medical care to animals that need it, as well as protecting street dogs from being taken in to the dog meat trade.
"With flights halted, jobs gone, expats repatriated, and restaurants closed, stray animals on the island have lost their food sources," Dr. Katherine Polak, head of Four Paws Stray Animal Care projects in Southeast Asia, said in the release.
She continued, "Facing starvation, dogs are especially at risk of being poisoned or killed in brutal ways. Many starving dogs tend to steal food or hunt and kill farmed animals, placing them in conflict with local communities."
