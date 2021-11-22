Animal Charity of Ohio volunteer Doug Sears has been volunteering at the shelter for more than five years and developed a close relationship with Ceasar the dog

Animal Rescue Volunteer Fulfills Mission to Get Dog Stuck in Shelter Since 2016 Adopted

After more than five years of dedicated work, one man's mission to get a shelter dog adopted has finally been fulfilled.

The dog, Ceasar, who entered the shelter system in poor shape in 2016, captured the heart of animal rescue volunteer Doug Sears almost instantly.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"Something about Ceasar stole my heart," said Sears per WKBN-TV.

"I was just afraid that Ceasar might live the rest of his life here and I thought if he is going to live the rest of his life here, he might as well enjoy the rest of his life,' he added.

According to WKBN-TV, Ceasar arrived at Animal Charity of Ohio five and a half years ago with sores on his body and a difficult case of heartworm.

Caesar Credit: Animal Shelter of Ohio

Sears, who volunteers with Animal Charity of Ohio, spent most of his time with the nonprofit helping Ceasar feel comfortable and trying to find the canine a loving forever home.

After years of giving Ceasar long walks and affection, Sears recently learned that the pet has officially been adopted. The volunteer told WKBN-TV that he is a little sad to lose his time with the sweet pooch but is more excited that the dog found a doting family.

"It's time he goes home and enjoys life on a couch with somebody who loves him," Sears said. "I'm more than excited. I'm just glad I'm not crying. I'm really happy for him."

The volunteer noted that there are still plenty of other pets at the Animal Charity of Ohio looking for homes, some of whom have also been there for years waiting for the right fit.