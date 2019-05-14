Bitten Influencers, Angry Snakes and More Animal Selfies Gone Wrong

One wild bear selfie is one too many, so when Waterton Canyon in Denver, Colorado, had multiple park guests attempting to take selfies with wild bears, the park temporarily shutdown.

“We’ve actually seen people using selfie sticks to try and get as close to the bears as possible, sometimes within 10 feet of wild bears,” the park’s recreation manager, Brandon Ransom, wrote in a blog post on what led to the shutdown in 2015.