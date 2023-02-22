Animal Rescuers Still Saving Pets from Rubble in Turkey Over 2 Weeks After Deadly Earthquake

Rescuers from the Humane Society International are helping pet owners in Antakya, Turkey, reunite with their cats and dogs by finding the animals in the debris left behind by several earthquakes

By Kelli Bender
Published on February 22, 2023 05:07 PM
HSUS still saving pets from turkey earthquake rubble
Photo: Emrah Gurel/AP Images for HSI

Over two weeks after a powerful magnitude 7.8 earthquake struck Turkey's central southern Gaziantep — killing over 40,000 and causing widespread destruction in Turkey and Syria — animal rescuers are still finding pets in the debris to save.

A Humane Society International animal rescue and veterinarian team arrived in Antakya, Turkey, shortly after the Feb. 6 earthquake and its powerful aftershocks. The group is helping locals find their pets amongst the collapsed buildings in the city, a mission that didn't stop even when the area was hit with a 6.3 magnitude earthquake on Feb. 20.

"Every day here, our team is heading out to search for animals in the worst affected areas. We're bringing back rescued dogs and cats suffering with cuts, bruising, malnutrition, dehydration, and infections. We're working with an amazing team of local vets and volunteers in a veterinary field hospital tent, and the calls for help keep coming in," Kelly Donithan, HSI's director of animal disaster response, said in a statement obtained by PEOPLE.

Donithan added that pet owners forced to flee the area because of the destruction are worried about their pets. The director knows the animals could still be alive as rescuers continue to hear barks and meows coming from destroyed buildings.

"People who evacuated are worried for their pets left behind, so wherever possible, we locate their apartments and find them," she said.

HSI's rescue team also assists animals they find on the street needing help, including an especially needy group of puppies.

HSUS still saving pets from turkey earthquake rubble
Emrah Gurel/AP Images for HSI

"We found a mother dog who had very recently given birth, her puppies were still blind, but somehow, she'd managed to keep them safe. When we settled her in a comfy bed at the hospital, she was so exhausted she slept all day while her pups suckled," Donithan said.

In areas where rescuers suspect animals might be hiding, they leave out water to help pets fight dehydration. Facing the devastation left behind by the earthquakes is worth the effort for Donithan and her colleagues because of the peace they can give people and their pets.

"It's hard to estimate how many animals have been impacted by this disaster, but the numbers are certainly high. It's clear that for the people here who have lost everything, to know that their pet companions are safe means a lot, and it is humbling for our animal rescue work to be so welcomed by the people we're meeting in Antakya," Donithan added.

HSUS still saving pets from turkey earthquake rubble
Kelly Donithan/HSI

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

HSI is receiving support from other rescue teams, including groups from Europe, Mexico, Costa Rica, Colombia, and India.

To learn more about how HSI is responding to the earthquakes in Turkey and Syria and other disasters worldwide, visit the organization's website.

To help earthquake relief efforts in Turkey and Syria, consider donating to these organizations: The International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies, Doctors Without Borders, GlobalGiving, Save the Children, and The Syrian American Medical Society.

Related Articles
moose kicks woman
Alaska Woman Gets Kicked in the Head by a Moose While Walking Her Dog — See the Shocking Video!
Dog looking out of car window at coastline
Florida Bill Seeks to Ban Dogs from Sticking Their Heads Outside Car Windows
Therapy Dog Will Be Back at Boston Marathon After 'Miraculously' Surviving Tumor Removal
Beloved Boston Marathon Dog Dead After 'Severe Medical Challenges': 'We Are Devastated'
https://www.colliervilletn.gov/Home/Components/News/News/1409/16. Credit: Town of Collierville
Paul Rudd Look-alike Dog Finds 'Happy Ending' After Shelter Calls on Actor to Adopt the Pet
Alligator with snout taped shut trapped in Florida pond
Florida Alligator Stuck in Pond with Her Mouth Taped Shut Is Rescued and Freed After 2 Months
farmer dresses quail bff in tiny hats
Conn. Farmer Finds TikTok Fame Collecting Tiny Fashionable Hats for His Quail 'Best Friends'
In this handout photo provided by NYC Parks on February 20, 2023, an approximately 4 foot long alligator is tended to by Parks Enforcement Patrol and Urban Park Rangers, at Prospect Park in the Brooklyn borough of New York City on February 19, 2023. - Alligators inhabit Florida and the humid southeast of the United States: much further north, in New York, one was found alive, but in a very poor condition, in a pond in a Brooklyn park, the city announced on February 20, 2023. The rare discovery of the animal, probably abandoned by its owner, was made Sunday morning in the lake of Prospect Park.
'Very Lethargic' 4-Foot Alligator Pulled from Lake in Brooklyn's Prospect Park
Woman feeding her pet dog
The 10 Best Dog Food Delivery Services for Every Type of Pup Palate
I'm WAFFLE HOUSE, a male, 65 pound, Aussie mix! You may have seen me when I become internet famous after a follower created a photo mash up comparing all my expressions to Paul Rudd's. They started calling me Paul Ruff!. https://www.petfinder.com/dog/waffle-house-59821519/tn/collierville/collierville-animal-services-tn167/. Petfinder; NEW YORK, NEW YORK - OCTOBER 03: Paul Rudd attends the New York Comic Con at Jacob K. Javits Convention Center on October 03, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images for ReedPOP )
Tennessee Animal Shelter Calls on Paul Rudd to Adopt Look-alike Dog — Nicknamed Pawl Ruff
NEWCASTLE UPON TYNE, ENGLAND - JANUARY 28: Christian Atsu during the Newcastle United Training Session at the Newcastle United Training Centre on January 28, 2021 in Newcastle upon Tyne, England. (Photo by Serena Taylor/Newcastle United via Getty Images)
Ghanaian Soccer Star Christian Atsu Found Dead Under His Building in Turkey Earthquake Rubble
FURemover Pet Hair Removal Broom and Lint Brush Combo
One of the Best Pet Hair Removers We Tested Comes with a Handy Lint Brush — and It's on Sale
Meet Ralphie. At first glance, he's an adorable highly sought after, young dog. People should be banging down our doors for him. We promise you, that won't be the case.
Ralphie the 'Demon' Dog Returned to Shelter After Just 2 Weeks in New Home
sick dog for canine flu explainer
Dog Owners Urged to Vaccinate Pets as Canine Flu Cases Rise in Some U.S. Regions
Lil Nas X kittens
Lil Nas X Adopts Two Cats: 'I'm the Father Who Stepped Up'
Motorcycle Dog
Motorcyclist Tours the World with Dog as Her Copilot: 'She Puts a Big Smile on Everybody's Face'
Dead humpback whale
Dead Humpback Whale Washes Up on New Jersey Beach, the 9th to Do So on N.Y.-N.J. Coast in 2 Months