Animal Rescuers Use Liquid Soap to Free Baby Fox Stuck in Rusty Tire for Days

In Kent, England, RSPCA officers rescue an abandoned fox kit who got his head jammed in a wheel for several days, using soap to slip him free.

Homeowners found the distressed baby fox with his head wedged in the middle of a rusty tire in a garden shed with his sister. The humans decided to check on the kits, who were born in their shed, after noticing the babies' mom had been absent for a few days.

The homeowner reached out to the RSPCA for help. The animal charity sent officers armed with liquid soap to free the fox's head.

"This little chap had put his head through the middle hole of the wheel, but to his dismay, then found he couldn't get it back out again," Rodney Kenny, an animal rescue officer with RSPCA, told SWNS.

"I knew that there was no time to spare. It is likely he had been trapped for several days without food or water, so the little fox needed to be freed as soon as possible," he added.

Before RSPCA officers arrived, the homeowners carried the distressed animal outside.

"With more space to work in and using liquid soap, I was able to gently ease the animal's head back out of the wheel quite quickly, and he appeared to be in good condition, despite his ordeal," Kenny said of the kit's rescue, adding that it is common for him to help curious critters out of pickles.

After slipping the fox out of the tire, the RSPCA took the kit and his sister to the South Essex Wildlife Hospital, where they will rest until strong enough to be released.

"Because the little brother and sister were still too young to fend for themselves, I put them both in a carrier where they snuggled together for comfort and took them to a specialist wildlife center," Kenny explained.