Animal Rescuer Crochets Pair of Purple Ears for Cat Who Had Hers Removed

A cat in need quickly got adopted thanks to an eye-catching pair of purple ears crafted by a thoughtful animal lover.

Named Lady in a Fur Coat, or Lady for short, the cute cat arrived to the Dane County Humane Society in Madison, Wisconsin, as a stray facing a series of medical scares, including chronic infection and hematoma. Ultimately, veterinarians had to remove Lady’s ear flaps.

Despite the missing ears, the shelter said Lady still gives “happy head bumps to everyone she meets.”

And to top it all off, one of the DCHS employees, Ash Collins, decided to crochet a pair of purple ears for Lady, which, when strapped to the feline’s head like a bonnet, made the feline even more adorable.

The handmade headwear proved to be so endearing that, just hours after the DCHS posted photos of Lady to its Facebook page on Jan. 14, she was adopted.

Collins told CNN that DCHS’s staff and volunteers “consistently go above and beyond for the animals.”

“I was more than happy to use my crochet skills to help Lady stand out and get the second chance she deserved,” said Collins, “and I’m so honored to be a small part of her happy ending.”

In a follow-up post on Sunday, a DCHS representative wrote about their excitement over Lady’s forever home.

“We were so excited to see this sweet gal get adopted so quickly and start living her best life in her new home,” read the post. “Thank you to everyone who supports DCHS to provide care and comfort to nearly 9,000 animals a year, helping make so many happy endings like this possible!”