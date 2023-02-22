Rescuers Waiting on DNA Test to Determine If Mystery Pup Found by Dumpster Is a Coyote or a Dog

Dallas Animal Services is awaiting the results of Toast the pup's DNA test to rule out whether the young animal belongs to a wildlife species

By
Ingrid Vasquez
Ingrid Vasquez

Ingrid Vasquez is a Digital News Writer at PEOPLE. She graduated from The University of Texas at Austin with a Bachelor in Journalism. Before joining the team, she worked as an Editor at FanSided and provided work in the celebrity and lifestyle space for brands that include Teen Vogue, Cosmopolitan, EW, and more.

Published on February 22, 2023 05:40 PM
Toast dog or coyote
Photo: Dallas Animal Services

Dallas police officers recently rescued an adorable animal that has left some scratching their heads.

The Dallas Police Department found the caramel-colored pup named Toast huddled near a dumpster while on patrol duty on Monday. KENS reported that Toast's rescuers believe he is a canine, but they aren't sure if the little animal is a coyote pup or a baby dog.

After rescuing the animal, police officers handed over care of the canine to Dallas Animal Services. The animal shelter sent in a DNA test for Toast to identify his breed and rule out whether he is a coyote or another wild species. The genetic testing results, KENS added, will determine the puppy's new home.

Toast dog or coyote
Dallas Police Department

Last month, the shelter took in 258 stray animals, with 168 dogs taken in during one weekend.

The American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals reported that approximately 6.3 million companion animals enter U.S. animal shelters annually. While about 4.1 million shelter animals are adopted yearly, only 810,000 animals who enter shelters as strays are returned to their original owners.

Toast dog or coyote
Dallas Animal Services

Although some dogs have a natural tendency to roam, the American Animal Hospital Association explains on its website that there are many precautions dog owners can follow to prevent a pooch from disappearing from home.

These measures include ensuring your pet is spayed or neutered, teaching dogs basic commands, and providing pets with adequate exercise opportunities.

