Animal Rescue Makes Desperate Public Appeal After Woman Steals Corgi Puppy

A 3-month-old Pembroke Welsh Corgi was stolen from the ARE Animal Rescue in Hemet, California, about an hour after undergoing surgery

A California animal rescue is pleading with the community to help return a puppy stolen from its headquarters on Wednesday.

The ARE Animal Rescue in Hemet, California, said that a woman walked into their shelter on Wednesday and stole a 3-month-old Pembroke Welsh Corgi puppy who was there to get neutered, ABC 7 News reported.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The woman was seen on surveillance video carrying the puppy in her arms as she walked out of the rescue, the outlet reported. She had reportedly entered the rescue under the guise that she was interested in adopting a kitten.

The footage shows the woman with a young child and she appears to lift the little Corgi out of a crate.

A $1,000 reward is being offered for information regarding the missing puppy, named Kai.

According to ABC 7, Kia had been out of surgery after being neutered for about an hour at the time of her theft.

The rescue and Hemet police did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's requests for comment.

"3 month old neutered and microchipped Corgi stolen from a rescue today right out of the administrator's office," says a post in the rescue's Facebook group. "Was stolen from Hemet Ca area but can be anywhere. Everyone is frantic as this is just a little baby. Please keep your eye out on all of the for sale pages."

Amber Schlieder told ABC 7 that telling Kia's owner that the pup had been stolen was "horrible."

Image zoom Surveillance from ARE Animal Rescue | Credit: abc7

"It was honestly the most horrible phone call I've ever had to make," the rescue owner said. "To call her and say that somebody had just stolen this baby, just right out from under us."

Kia's owner's son, Alec Lay, added to the outlet that the family is "upset."