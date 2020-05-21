Paw Angel Animal Rescue in Abilene, Texas saved a 5-year-old boxer and her newborn puppies last month

Texas Rescue Group Saves Dog and Her 9 Puppies After They Were Dumped in a Church Parking Lot

When a picture of an abandoned adult dog and her puppies circulated online, a local animal shelter came to the rescue.

A 5-year-old boxer mix, later named Dory, and her nine 2-week-old puppies were dumped in a church parking lot in Abilene, Texas on April 26 and then saved by Paw Angel Animal Rescue, also based in Abilene.

"Dumped in the parking lot of an Abilene church. All Rescues are full to bursting. Foster needed asap," the shelter posted on Facebook after seeing the picture of the abandoned pets, adding, "Please. Developing situation. Two Paw Angel volunteers are en route."

"I saw the picture and it just broke my heart and I called Angel and we went and rescued the dogs," Misty Boerger, one of the volunteers, told local ABC affiliate station KTXS12.

"I just don't know how someone could do that, leaving momma and two-week-old babies," she added.

Boerger rescued the dogs alongside Angel Urban, who told the outlet that Dory was injured when they found her.

"We found lots of wounds on her that were opened and draining," Urban said.

In addition to the wounds on Dory, one of her puppies, named Peach, had a throat tumor and had to be euthanized as a result.

Paw Angel Animal Rescue is posting regular updates on Dory and her eight surviving pups, who are healthy and ready to be adopted into their forever homes.

Last week, the group posted an adorable shot of three of the puppies cuddled together and shared that they have a new kennel to spend time in.